From Maundy Thursday to lavish lunch: How the royal family usually celebrates Easter

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend time with their family this Easter amid Kate and King Charles’ cancer treatments.

On 24 March, Entertainment Tonight reported the departure of Prince William, Kate, and their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor toward Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. The family of five travelled by private helicopter to spend Easter break with King Charles, 75.

However, the outlet stated that William and Kate will not attend Easter services with others in their family so Kate can rest.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on 22 March, explaining that she’d undergone abdominal surgery and later found out that her condition was cancerous. Now, she has been advised to undergo preventative chemotherapy and is in the early stages of that treatment. The form of cancer has not yet been disclosed, but Kate is said to be in good spirits with a positive mindset.

Though the 42-year-old’s Easter will look different from past years, she’s still spending the holiday with her loved ones. William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis will be taking some time away, staying in their 10-bedroom Georgian country house in the village of Amner – a gift from the Queen.

While this beautiful brick home has been at their disposal for some time, the family doesn’t usually spend Easter there. In fact, a reunion is usually held on Easter Sunday at Windsor Castle, where the children gather for an egg hunt and a roast lamb lunch is served.

According to Tatler, the holiday weekend usually kicks off with “The monarch’s Maundy Thursday cathedral pilgrimage”. Since 600 AD, this special ceremony, honouring the men and women who’ve contributed to their community and church, has been carried out in England. In 1952, the Queen decided to expand the tradition nationwide, handing out special coins at different cathedrals. Last year, King Charles and Camilla took over the ceremony, which marked the first Easter since the late Queen had passed away.

Following Maundy Thursday, the royal family typically attends Easter service at St George’s Chapel in the morning on Sunday. Then, the family returns to Windsor Castle where crowds of people with flowers and presents greet them outside the gates.

Per Tatler’s report, a palace-wide Easter egg hunt has never been confirmed. That said, in 2016, Kate admitted that the Queen would often present her great-grandchildren with sweet gifts.

Of the presents, she noted: “A little gift or something in their room when we go and stay for her great-grandchildren.”

As of now, it’s not known whether a lunch for the family will be served in Sandringham estate or if someone else will assume the responsibility of Maundy Thursday to allow King Charles more rest. The King may attend a smaller version of the annual service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel alongside the Queen if his health allows.