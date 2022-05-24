Royal mint unveils largest-ever 15kg gold coin for Queen’s platinum jubilee

The Royal Mint has created a 15kg gold coin in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The special coin, which is the largest to ever be produced in the mint’s 1,100-year history, has a diameter of 220cm.

It has been created following a private commission from a UK collector and features a bespoke commemorative design that has been approved by Her Majesty herself.

The mint said the coin took approximately 400 hours of craftsmanship to make by a team of craftspeople.

The design, by esteemed coinage artist John Bergdahl, features a crowned E II R cypher surrounded by roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks. The reverse of the coin depicts the 96-year-old monarch on horseback.

The Queen marked 70 years on the throne this February, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The coin was created using specialist engraving and laser technology on a solid gold ingot, before being burnished, polished and frosted by hand.

“The largest coin ever made by The Royal Mint, it is a unique piece of art that will endure as a legacy of the occasion for generations to come,” Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coins at The Royal Mint said.

“The one-off piece, commissioned by a private collector, represents our growth as the home of precious metals in the UK, making metals precious to our customers across all our collections.”

The anonymous collector and owner of the newly-made coin, said they had long invested in coins pertaining to the Queen’s reign, and that they will “remain in [their] family for generations to come”.

“The latest and greatest in my collection is the Platinum Jubilee coin, designed by John Bergdahl and brought to life in 15 kilograms of solid gold,” they said.

“The beautiful design stands apart as a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s service to our nation and the craftsmanship is simply breath-taking, ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime moment will live on in history on UK coin.”