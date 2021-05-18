Prince Harry and Charles reflect on father-son relationship and ‘talking for hours’ in unearthed clip

A resurfaced interview between Prince Harry and his father, the Prince of Wales, reveals what their relationship was like behind closed doors.

In the clip from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in 2017, Harry and Charles spoke fondly about being about to “talk for hours”.

The interview clip from four years ago was guest-edited by Harry himself. The father and son talked about climate change and agreed it was the biggest issue facing the world.

Charles said he focused his attention on the climate crisis, adding that people were “beginning to realise that what I was trying to say may not have been quite as dotty as they thought”.

He continued: “At the root of it all, much of it, is climate change which is causing untold horrors in different parts of the world.”

Harry told his father there was “so much hope” among younger people in terms of finding solutions to combat the problem.

“In order for us to make our mark on this planet and in order to be able to preserve it then we have to a) work together but b) also look after nature and allow it to give us those clues that you so rightly talk about,” he said.

Harry added: “We could talk about this for hours and hours, which we always do, but not with a microphone in front of us.

“I totally see it and I totally understand it because of all these years and conversations we’ve been having.”

Charles replied: “Well, darling boy, it makes me very proud to think that you understand.”

In recent weeks, the Duke of Sussex has talked candidly about his father passing on “genetic pain” from “suffering” during his childhood and wanting to “break that cycle” for his own family.

During an interview last week with actor Dax Shepard, host of the Armchair Expert podcast, Harry said: “When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.

“We as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.”

The Duke of Sussex also revealed earlier this year that there was a “lot of hurt” between him and Charles.

In the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry claimed that Charles had stopped taking his calls after the couple stepped down from royal duties in March 2020.

Harry said: “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”