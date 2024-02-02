Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

During any royal wedding, some glitz and glamour is to be expected, with these nuptials never failing to wow, from the bride’s extravagant gown or gowns to the stunning venues.

Although fans of the royal families are rarely invited to the nuptials, royal weddings are not only worldwide spectacles, viewed by millions, but also a celebratory occasion for the communities in these countries. For example, when the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, married former actor Meghan Markle in 2018, their nuptials were heavily broadcast, with viewers fawning over the bride’s gorgeous veil and the event’s star-studded guest list.

Aside from the British royal family, members of other royal families – such as in Jordan and Sweden – have gone on to host luxurious weddings for the leaders of their country. Unsurprisingly, some of these beautiful ceremonies reportedly came with a hefty price tag.

From the Crown Prince and Princess of Jordan to the now Prince and Princess of Wales, here are some of the most lavish royal weddings of all time.

Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Saif

(AFP via Getty Images)

On 1 June 2023, King Abdullah’s eldest son, Crown Prince Al Hussein, officially tied the knot with Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif, who is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. The wedding ceremony took place at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, followed by a free concert to celebrate the nuptials.

The bride arrived at the wedding in a custom 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom alongside the prince’s siblings Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem. She wore a white, long-sleeve Elie Saab gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a long, flowing train.

Many famous faces attended the nuptials, including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and the US President and the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden. While the wedding was last year, the total cost of the extravagant occasion hasn’t been reported.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Getty Images)

On 29 April 2011, millions of people from all around the world watched William and Kate’s historic wedding, which took place at Westminster Abbey. For the big day, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton. She also wrote the Cartier Scroll Tiara, which the late Queen Elizabeth II had lent to her.

Unsurprisingly, many famous faces attended the royal affair, including Victoria and David Beckham and Elton John. Although the exact costs are unclear, the wedding was reportedly about $34m, with a majority of the money being used for security at the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On 19 May 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. At the time, the wedding became a viral sensation, as the star-studded guest list featured Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, and George and Amal Clooney. Some of Meghan’s co-stars from her hit show, Suits, were in attendance, including Patrick J Adams and wife Troian Bellisario.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a white Givenchy dress, made by British designer Clare Waight Keller. The extravagant yet simple gown was quite pricey, as it reportedly cost $265,000. According to UK wedding website Bride Book, the entire wedding itself reportedly came with a huge bill: $42.8m.

Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly

(AFP via Getty Images)

On 18 April 1956, Prince Rainier of Monaco tied the knot with beloved American actor Grace Kelly. The nuptials took place at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Monaco, with Kelly wearing a white dress with a high, lace neckline. The skirt of the dress was also embroidered with pearls.

While the exact cost of the 1956 wedding is unknown, reports have claimed that it cost about $8,000. With inflation rates now, that would be more than $100,000 for the wedding.

Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling

(Getty Images)

On 19 June 2010, the Crown Princess of Sweden tied the knot with Daniel Westling after eight years of dating. The wedding took place at Stockholm Cathedral, with the nuptials then described as one of Europe’s biggest royal weddings since now King Charles III and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981.

For the occasion, Victoria wore a satin off-the-shoulder gown with a long train, and a gold tiara that had a veil attached. Her gown was also made by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden. The extraordinary nuptials weren’t anything short of expensive, as People previously reported that the estimated cost of the royal wedding was $2m.

King Charles III and Diana

(Getty Images)

On 29 July 1981, now King Charles III married Princess Diana, with the wedding taking place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Similar to her sons Harry and Williams’ weddings, Diana’s nuptials were another heavily televised event, with a global television audience of 750m in 74 countries, according to the BBC. For her wedding, Diana – who died in a car accident in 1997 – wore a white gown with statement sleeves, a ruffled neckline, and a 25-foot-long train. The outfit was made by former husband and wife duo designers, Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

The royal wedding of 1981 was also costly, as People reported that it cost roughly $48m. The publication also specified that when the price was adjusted for inflation rates, it means the wedding would cost about $156m today.