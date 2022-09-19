Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The British line of succession is a fascinating one.

From King Charles III to the Duke of Wales, there are plenty of royal family members who are in line for the throne and one of them is the late Queen’s great nephew, Samuel Chatto.

Samuel, better known as Sam, is the son of former British actor Daniel Satto and Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the only daughter of the late Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret.

As of 2022, Sam and his 23-year-old brother Arthur are in the 29th and 30th spots in the British line of succession.

Both royals, along with their parents, will be attending the Queen’s funeral at the Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).

Here’s everything we know about Sam.

What’s Sam’s line of career?

Sam attended Eton College and went on to study History of Art at the University of Edinburgh. He is now carving out a career for himself as a potter.

In 2018, the royal family member undertook a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery in Scotland.

Speaking of his experience, Sam wrote on Instagram: “2018 was such an incredible year of self-reflection and growth for me.

“I spent six weeks in the very north of Scotland immersed in pottery and ceramics, being taught by the most patient and passionate potter,” he wrote at the time. “Clay consumed my every waking hour and I am so excited to see what I can achieve this year!”

In 2019, Sam also launched his own website to sell his creations.

He has also exhibited his work in a show at At The Chapel, a restaurant in Bruton, Somerset near to Hauser & Wirth and its craft outpost, Make.

What does Sam do apart from pottery?

Apart from his mainstream career as a potter, Sam is also a professional yoga instructor.

In a 2019 Instagram post, the royal revealed that he completed six weeks’ worth of training hours in India.

“It was an incredibly eye-opening experience which I am so deeply grateful for,” he wrote at the time.

Is Sam exempted from the “no social media” rule?

Yes, Sam is exempted from the “no social media” rule that senior members of the royal family follow. This is due to his lower standing in the hierarchy of succession.

Is Sam in a relationship with someone?

As per reports, Sam broke off his relationship with his long-time partner and fellow yoga guru, Sophie Pine.

The duo was said to have dated for more than four years, but no longer follow each other on social media, and older photos of them together have also been taken down from their respective profiles.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here