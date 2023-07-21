Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of York has shared an update on her health as she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

Last month, Sarah Ferguson, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram screening.

In the latest instalment of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, which she co-hosts with her friend Sarah Jane Thompson, Ferguson shared how she has been keeping busy as she recovers at her home.

She told her co-host that she had been embracing recovery and enjoying watching the Wimbledon tennis tournament last week.

“One thing about recovering with Wimbledon is that I can watch the tennis. It has been great on this journey back to full health, sitting watching Wimbledon,” she said.

Ferguson added that she has experienced an “outpouring of kindness” from royal fans who had been sending their well-wishes.

“I also love to respond in handwritten letters to anyone who has been kind,” she explained.

“I’ve written quite a few [letters] – I’ve only written about 500 this week but I love that sense that each letter has really acknowledged that outpouring of kindness to me. It’s taught me so much.”

Sarah Ferguson said she has been recuperating from her surgery at home (BBC )

In June, the Duchess of York’s spokesperson confirmed that Ferguson had undergone surgery to The Independent.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” they said. “The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

Their statement continued: “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson and Prince Andrew married in 1986, separated in 1992, and divorced in 1996. The former couple, who share daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have remained close and continue to reside in the Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

Speaking about her cancer diagnosis on an earlier episode of the podcast, Ferguson opened up about the emotional impact of her diagnosis on her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

“I think it’s scary for any family member out there, you really start looking at your own demise. It’s a wake up call, and you think, right okay, how am I going to deal with this?”

The duchess also praised the medical professionals that he cared for her during her diagnosis appointments and surgery.

“Do the screening, catch it quick and say, ‘I can do this,’” she advised listeners.