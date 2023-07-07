Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and revealed that it was “scary” for her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Duchess of York, 63, told The Independent an eight-hour-long mastectomy had been successful and that the duchess was recuperating with her family.

In June, Ferguson’s representative confirmed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram screening. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to rest at her home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, has discussed her experience of having a single mastectomy in the latest instalment of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, which she co-hosts with her friend Sarah Jane Thompson.

The duchess spoke about how her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie had responded to her diagnosis, saying: “I think it’s scary for any family member out there, you really start looking at your own demise. It’s a wake up call, and you think, right okay, how am I going to deal with this?”

Ferguson added that she has found a “new way ahead”.

The duchess praised the medical professionals that he cared for her during her diagnosis appointments and surgery.

“Do the screening, catch it quick and say ‘I can do this,’” she advised listeners.

“It is not bravery, it’s not courage, it’s about understanding that you are not going to feel as you did for a bit, so don’t try to be a superhero.”

The royal added that she felt “extraordinarily lucky” that she underwent the operation and the cancer did not spread to her lymph nodes or need to undergo chemotherapy.

Following her surgery, Sarah has said that she is learning to live a different lifestyle.

“It’s very extraordinary to come to terms with a new you,” she said.

The author and podcast host then shared details about her mental health and revealed she has been experiencing panic attacks.

“Last night, [my] body panicked, [and my] mind said heart attack, I sat at the end of the bed, bolt upright, I did very deep breathing and everything was fine. And I went back to sleep again. I’m now learning tools for living in a way right now that is fascinating.”

Medical professionals noticed a “shadow” in one of Sarah’s breasts at her mammogram screening in May.

A biopsy was taken from the tissue in the area and the results came back to confirm the diagnosis.

After a successful treatment, Ferguson reassured fans that she was resting and in a “comfy chair” but wanted to record the podcast to encourage listeners to attend her routine appointments.

She concluded that her “mantra” is to do something if it “helps others”.