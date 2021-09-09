Sarah Ferguson says she has “kept my commitment” to her former husband the Duke of York.

Speaking to local press on a trip to Poland last week, the duchess said that her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986 was one of the best days of her life.

“When you make that commitment, you decide to marry a prince,” the 61-year-old told Polsat News. “And I fell in love with him. He was a sailor, he is still. He was a helicopter pilot and was also a prince.

“I kept my commitment, no matter what. People said: you got divorced. They don’t know how I feel.

“Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation.”

Ferguson was in Poland for the opening of a cosmetic medicine centre owned by her friend Dr Gabriela Mercik.

The Queen welcomed Ferguson and Andrew to Balmoral on Tuesday. They had been staying at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire, where they both live despite having divorced in 1996.

Ferguson recently revealed that she thinks the Queen has been “more of a mother” to her than her own mother was.

“I think to myself that honestly my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” she explained on the Tea with Twiggy podcast last month.

“I absolutely think there is no greater mentor because from a little girl to now, the consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour and makes me want to cry.”

The duchess also said her “lovely” ex-husband was very supportive: “I have got my lovely ex-husband Andrew – he always believes in me and always did believe in me.

“But my greatest mentor – and I know this sounds so weird to say it – and person who believes in me is the Queen and has never faltered.”