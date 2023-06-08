Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has praised daughter Princess Beatrice for wearing the Duchess of York’s tiara while attending the Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding in Jordan this month.

The 63-year-old book author spoke about the tiara, which she first wore to her own wedding in 1986, during Wednesday’s episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with Duchess and Sarah. Speaking to co-host Sarah Thompson, Ferguson discussed her daughter’s attendance at the royal wedding in Jordan on 1 June.

Following the ceremony, Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore glamorous outfits and greeted the newlyweds at the banquet hall. At the time, Beatrice paired her pink, satin dress with her mother’s sparkling, diamond tiara.

In the podcast, Ferguson poked fun at Beatrice’s hairdresser in Jordan for the way she put the crown on the British royal’s head.

“The first hairdresser she went to…the hairdresser put the tiara on thinking she’d watched too much Disney. Right at the front!” she said. “Lovely hairdresser in Jordan, very nice, I’m sure. But I think they’d been studying Disney princesses.”

Following the mishap, Ferguson said that her daughter, whom she shares with ex Prince Andrew, stepped in to adjust the headpiece herself.

“Beatrice then did it and put it on herself,” she continued. “But she did look incredible. I was very, very proud of her.”

Prior to her wedding, Sarah Ferguson received the tiara as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip. According to royal jewellery expert site The Court Jeweller, the diamond headpiece was a custom creation for the duchess to wear on her wedding day. Before her divorce from the Duke of York in 1996, Ferguson wore the tiara at many royal occasions.

During her recent podcast episode, Ferguson noted that she now keeps her tiara in a “safe” and called it “a beautiful gift from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh”. She emphasised how “honoured” she was to see Beatrice wearing the headpiece.

“It was very clean before ‘cause I do shine it up,” she said. “I was very proud that she wore it. I was so deeply honoured she was wearing my tiara, which was a beautiful gift.”

Beatrice’s appearance at the royal wedding on 1 June marks her first time wearing the York tiara, as well as her second time wearing a crown in public. During her wedding in July 2020, she first wore the Queen Mary Diamond Fringe tiara, which she borrowed from the Queen. The Queen Mary diamond tiara was also worn by the Queen herself during her own wedding to Prince Phillip in 1947.

In addition to Beatrice’s attendance at the Jordanian royal wedding, Ferguson also discussed her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie. In her podcast, she celebrated the recent birth of Eugenie’s second child.

“And then Eugenie having baby Ernest,” she said. “It’s been an extraordinary week actually. It really has.”

Earlier this week, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, took to Instagram to announce that their son was born on 30 May. The newborn weighed 7lb 1oz at the time of his birth. In the caption, the Princess revealed her baby’s name and explained why it was so special.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she wrote, referring to her and Brooksbank two-year-old son, August.