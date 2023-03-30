Sarah Ferguson told that Queen’s corgis diets are ‘off’ by pet psychic

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of York has been made aware that one of the late Queen’s corgis is looking a little “bloated” recently and could benefit from a diet change.

Appearing on Thursday’s instalment of This Morning, Sarah Ferguson, who was given two of the Queen’s corgis after her death in September, met with a pet psychic who had been studying the two dogs.

A picture of the corgis, Sandy and Muick, were studied by pet expert Beth Lee-Crowther who gave her verdict live on air.

Lee-Crowther told Ferguson that her adopted dogs have “adapted” well and that Sandy in particular had become quite attached to the duchess.

“Muick and Sandy have adapted to being with you, Sarah, but I feel that one of them, in particular, is really linked to you and keeps following you around and looking for reassurance all the time,” said the pet psychic.

“I do believe that they are feeling grief, but you’re handling it really well,” she continued.

Then came the news that Muick is experiencing some diet issues that is causing “bloating” of his stomach.

She continued: “But one of them is showing me that their diet is off…their tummy is a bit bloated so it might be good to look at that and get a hypoallergenic diet for them.”

The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession during the late monarch’s funeral (PA Wire)

The duchess knew exactly what the psychic was talking about and said that she had noticed these behaviours themselves.

Ferguson added that Sandy “constantly” wants attention and reassurance while Muik “loves to eat everything”.

After Queen Elizabeth passed away, the corgis were given to Prince Andrew and Ferguson, his ex-wife.

While the Duke and Duchess of York split in 1996, the pair have remain living together at the Windsor residence, Royal Lodge.

Earlier this month, Ferguson admitted that she “spoils” the late monarch’s pooches, adding that they “are very nice and very polite and well-trained”.

“I am their favourite but everybody always says it’s just because I feed them gravy bones,” she said. “I love everything about them and I spoil them the most.”