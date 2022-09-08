Sarah Ferguson attends Venice Film Festival alongside Hollywood A-list

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of York has made a surprise appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

On Wednesday (7 September), Sarah Ferguson, 62, walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Hollywood A-listers Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman.

Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew and is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended the premiere of The Son.

Dern and Jackman star in the film alongside Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.

The Son is based on director Florian Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils, and acts as a prequel to The Father, which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, the latter going on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his performance.

Ferguson wore a floor-length emerald green wrap dress which offset her auburn locks.

Dern wore a sparkling navy ballgown with ornamented gems on top of a layer of pearl-beaded netting. She paired the gown with a sequins blazer that featured pink stripes and diamond-shaped cut outs on the back.

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman at the Venice Film Festival (AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day Dern was pictured in a vibrant knitted dress, featuring a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange.

Her co-star Kirby also sparkled on the carpet, in a floor-length dress, covered in mirrored fragments, complete with furry lining.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Getty Images)

Ferguson made a second appearance at the festival on Thursday morning (8 September) after arriving at ​​Hotel Excelsior via river boat.

She is wearing a black dress and sneakers, with a light blue blazer and a black headband.

Additional reporting by PA