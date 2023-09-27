Sharon Osbourne calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘disingenuous’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne has deemed one aspect of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship “disingenuous”.

In a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 70 year old joined her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, to discuss the royal couple’s PDA or public displays of affection. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently in close quarters due to their appearance at the Invictus Games in Germany at the start of September.

“All of this you know cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together… it’s so disingenuous,” Sharon claimed about the pair’s appearances together. “It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that.”

However, Ozzy came to the couple’s defence, as he replied to Sharon’s comment with: “But perhaps they’re in love.”

Sharon did go on to praise the Invictus Games, which ran from September 9 to 16 this year. The event - founded by Prince Harry - was hosted in Düsseldorf, Germany, for its latest instalment.

She explained that, although she was a fan of the event, the public was allegedly divided over the couple themselves. “Everybody was parted. Do you like them? Do you not like them? ‘Oh I’m for them.’ ‘I’m against them’,” Sharon claimed.

She continued: “And it’s like, you know they were given far too much importance because what do they do? Yes, Harry has done wonderful things with the Games. He has done an amazing job with the Games. That is incredible.”

Sharon’s comments come after her and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly called out Prince Harry for taking “the victim road” with his wife. Kelly made the comments on Tuesday 26 September’s episode of The Osbournes.

After her mother defended the monarchy, Kelly’s brother Jack sided with Kelly, who doubled down on the comments she made about the Sussexes three months ago on the I’ve Had It podcast.

Kelly defended herself, saying: “I just think he’s such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change.”

“But then went down this, like, victim road instead,” the reality TV star continued. “I get wanting to leave [the royal family]. I get that, but then just leave. Don’t leave and then just give ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”

She added: “Because again, I said this on the podcast I was on, life is hard for everybody.”

Jack chimed in, agreeing with Kelly: “But the funny thing was, I don’t know if you looked at any of the comments from any of the articles, but it was amazing how many of these wokey American people were vehemently defending them. And you’re like: ‘Hang on a f***ing second!”’

Their mother Sharon strongly disagreed, adding that she loved and respected the monarchy, especially after having met Queen Elizabeth II four times. However, as much as she cares for the institution, Sharon said that the monarchy needs to be “modernised”.

“That’s because I’m old,” Sharon continued. “I love it! Everybody’s human, we’re all human. They do a lot of good, but they’re human beings and they f*** up. We all f*** up. So the thing is, they do a lot of good also.”

Sharon then claimed that the monarchy “needs to be scaled down” and that there should be less “pomp”. Although she added that she doesn’t think the monarchy should be “stopped,” she alleged that it needs to be updated for the 21st century.