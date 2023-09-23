Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne has condemned Russell Brand’s past comments to Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof on separate occasions, in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Brand, 48, has been accused by four women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

He denied the allegations, insisting his relationships were “absolutely, always consensual” in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

In light of the allegations against Brand, a number of the comedian’s most controversial moments have been resurfaced, including two separate altercations with musicians Stewart and Geldof after Brand made remarks about their daughters.

Osbourne, 70, was asked about the allegations against Brand during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, along with her family including Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne.

“You know Russell Brand,” The TalkTV host directed his question to the former X Factor UK judge.

Osbourne replied, saying that she “automatically goes to the woman’s side” when she hears of women allegedly being abused and taken advantage of, “because I love women, I care about them”.

She replied: “Being a woman, when I hear these cases where women have been abused and taken advantage of, I automatically go to the woman’s side, because I love women, I care about them. And so I’m already on the women’s side.

“But you know, you want to know details, you want to know everything involved,” Osbourne continued.

She then criticised Brand out for his previous interactions with Stewart and Geldof on two separate occasions, explaining “you just don’t do that too people’s families, when that father is in the room”.

“The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don’t like, was when he spoke about… one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of her father [Rod Stewart]. And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof…” Osbourne told Morgan.

“You just don’t do that to people’s families, when that father is in the room,” she continued. “He’s done it twice now and that’s the thing that sticks with me,” she continued.

Russell Brand (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Osbournes star was referring to Brand making a crude remark about the “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer’s daughter Kimberly at the GQ Man of the Year awards in 2006.

“Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising,” he said. “But then again I did have a go on his daughter.”

“You went with my daughter, did you?” Stewart addressed Brand later that evening, before telling him to “stand up”.

A subdued Brand replied he took Kimberly out for one evening, before Stewart asked: “Did you behave yourself?”

Walking his earlier comments back, Brand then replied: “I never touched that girl”

“F***ing right, you didn’t,” Stewart said, adding: “You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father.”

Video resurfaces of Bob Geldof laying into Russell Brand at 2007 NME awards

The same year, the former Big Brother host had a clash with Boomtown Rats singer at the 2006 NME Awards, where he deliberately mispronounced the Irish singer’s name as “Bob Gandalf”.

Geldof replied: “Russell Brand – what a c***”!”

Meanwhile, Jack told Morgan “you never want to assume someone you know...is capable of that”, referring to the sex abuse allegations against Brand.

The 37-year-old media personality also said he was a “personal friend” of Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on 7 September following his rape convictions.

Jack said: “We’ve all known Russell going on 20 years and you’d like to sit there and go ...I mean he’s done some vulgar, outrageous, crazy things, but you never want to assume that someone you know, that’s an acquaintance or friend is capable of that.

“We gotta see, we saw it with the Danny Masterson situation,” he continued. “I was a personal friend of Danny’s, I’d been to his house, I’d played poker with him, I actually knew some of the victims.”

After the allegations against Brand were made public, the BBC removed some programmes featuring him as it assessed they“now fall below public expectations”.

The Met Police on Monday said it was investigating a fresh assault allegation against the comedian.