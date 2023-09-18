Russell Brand faces new allegation as Met speak to ‘sexual assault victim’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand is facing a new allegation of sexual assault after the Met Police received a report of an incident in 2003.

The police have said they have received information relating to an alleged sexual assault in Soho, London on Sunday, and are in contact with the woman.

The fresh claim comes after the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigations into the 48-year-old comedian accused him of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We are aware of reporting by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches about allegations of sexual offences.

“On Sunday, 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support.

“We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police.”

The force added that they were continuing to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence to make contact.

The accusations include claims Brand raped a woman at his Los Angeles home, sexually assaulted another woman and caused his colleagues to feel like “pimps” working on his behalf.

Brand has vehemently denied the Times’ allegations and claimed his relationships were “absolutely always consensual” during a video posted to his social media and YouTube channel on Saturday morning.

According to the Times, more women have approached them with allegations about Brand’s alleged sexual behaviour since then, as the BBC and Channel 4 urgently launched investigations into the former presenter.

Brand has denies the allegations (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Downing Street has described the allegations as “very serious and concerning”, while the Commons Culture, Media, and Sport Committee said there may be a “full-on inquiry” into the culture of “open secrets” in the TV industry.

One of his accusers told BBC Women’s Hour on Monday she was collected from school in a car organised by the broadcaster during her three-month relationship she says she had with the comedian in 2006.

She claims the relationship took place when she was 16 years-old, while Brand was aged 30 and 31 and was already an established household name.

Known as Alice, she said her experiences with Brand had left her feeling “dirty” and “cheap”.

She said she told Brand her age before their first date, adding: “He just replied saying, ‘OK, so we’re still on for dinner at 7.30?’

The Metropolitan Police said the report is regarding an alleged sexual assault in London’s Soho in 2003 (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Wire)

“He was 30,” she continued. “Now that I’m in my 30s looking at 16-year-olds, I can’t imagine finding them sexually attractive. I can’t imagine thinking of them as a potential mate in any way.”

Alice claimed Brand “coached” her into lying to her parents and that there had been discussions with his management on pretending she was his goddaughter, as it was “not a good look” for their relationship to be made public.

BBC cars were allegedly used to transport her to and from Brand’s home on two occasions, with the broadcaster stating it was “urgently looking into the issues raised” while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

Alice also alleges that Brand sexually assaulted her at his home, before she cut contact after discovering him in bed with another woman.

The Met Police have urged women to come forward (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Archive)

Asked how she feels about the comedian denying the allegations, Alice said: “First of all, I think it’s insulting, and it’s laughable that he would even imply that this is some sort of mainstream media conspiracy.”

In his video statement on Saturday morning, released before the investigation was made public, Brand claimed that he was the victim of a “coordinated attack” from the “mainstream media”.

He stressed that he “absolutely refutes” the allegations, which he described as a “litany of egregious and aggressive attacks”.

Taking to Facebook, his father Ron Brand jumped to his defence and suggested the BBC were pursuing a “vendetta” against the comedian.

The 80-year-old wrote: “Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta?”

Downing Street have described the allegations as ‘concerning’ (Getty Images)

He added: “With many struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 years ago take lead on BBC News?”.

Caroline Dineage, chairwoman of the Commons Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, told Times Radio there may be an inquiry with TV executives invited to give evidence in front of a select committee.

The BBC, Channel 4 and Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the Big Brother spin-off shows he hosted, have all launched investigations into Brand’s behaviour while he was working on their programmes.

The comedian ‘absolutely refutes’ the allegations (Russell Brand/PA) (PA Media)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “These are very serious and concerning allegations.

“The Met Police has asked anyone who believes they have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward to speak to officers.

“As the Foreign Secretary said over the weekend, people should feel able to raise concerns where they have them and know they will be treated seriously and treated with sensitivity.

“The Prime Minister has been clear there should never be any space for harassment, regardless of where it is found.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is also expected to speak to broadcasters about their investigations into Brand at the first available opportunity.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they do not have an open investigation into Brand, and another confirmed there have been no arrests following two allegations concerning claims that are said to have happened in the US.