GB News presenters angrily clash after Beverley Turner calls Russell Brand a ‘hero’

GB News presenters Andrew Pierce and Beverley Turner had an angry clash live on air as they discussed the sexual allegations faced by comedian Russell Brand.

Turner, 49, claimed Brand was being “attacked” and described him as a “hero” on X, formerly Twitter. The comedian denies all allegations against him.

After reading out her social media post, Pierce said: “Bev, that is shameful.”

“Don’t you think before you tweet you should establish whether these very serious allegations are true?”

Turner replies: “If that is what they have got after four years of a joint investigation, those four flimsy allegations, from those women who chose to stay anonymous, so there is no one that can counter their version of events.”

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk