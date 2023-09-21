✕ Close Resurfaced footage shows moment Katy Perry found out Russell Brand dumped her

Elon Musk is facing questions from a senior MP over Russell Brand’s Twitter status in the wake of a slew of sexual assault allegations made against the comedian.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage asked Mr Musk, who recently changed Twitter’s name to X, if he “has personally intervened in any decisions on Russell Brand’s status on the platform”.

The question comes after Mr Musk was quick to respond to Brand’s video on Friday, in which the comedian strenuously denied “very serious allegations” made against him and maintained that all of his sexual relationships have been “consensual”. Brand made suggestions of a “coordinated media attack”, to which Musk replied, “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

In the communication to its chief executive Linda Yaccarino, Dame Caroline also asked if X would be “suspending Mr Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform”.

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches on the weekend.

