This is the moment comedian Russell Brand was interviewed on the red carpet at the GQ Awards following his clash with singer Sir Rod Stewart.

Brand was called out by Sir Rod after he falsely told the audience at the 2006 GQ Men Of The Year Awards that he had slept with the singer’s daughter Kimberley.

When Sir Rod collected his own award that night, he told Brand: “You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father”.

Brand, 48, is currently facing allegations of sexual assaults and abusive and predatory behaviour between 2006 and 2013, following Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary. He has denied the allegations.