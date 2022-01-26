Spotify recruiting producers to manage ‘every step’ of Harry and Meghan’s podcast

Spotify is looking to hire new producers to work on an untitled podcast under its deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after releasing just one episode more than a year ago.

The couple signed an exclusive multi-year deal with the streaming giant in 2020 on behalf of their newly formed production company, Archewell Audio.

However, to date they have only released a single episode as part of the partnership: a holiday special featuring a series of high-profile contributors, including Sir Elton John and James Corden.

Now, Spotify is advertising for producers to work on its Gimlet Projects arm to work with Archewell Audio.

“We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high profile women,” reads the job specification.

“We’re looking for an experienced senior producer to help us develop and launch an exciting new weekly show based in Los Angeles.

“The senior producer will be involved with every step of the show including development, research, and producing episodes.”

It added that it was looking for someone with “strong editorial judgement” and a “background in audio storytelling”.

“The ideаl cаndidаte hаs experience working with high-profile tаlent, аnd аn interest in the intersection of sociаl аctivism аnd populаr culture,” the description continued.

It’s not yet clear how involved Harry and Meghan will be with the new show.

However, Meghan has previously spoken about her excitement for Archewell Audio in a trailer for the Christmas special.

“We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone,” she said.

Harry added: Prince Harry said: “So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness.”