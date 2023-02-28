Groom who cared for Queen Elizabeth II’s horses given new role at Windsor

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head groom to Elizabeth II will be made a military knight at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (28 February).

Terry Pendry, 72, who would regularly accompany the late Queen as she rode through the estate, will be able to spend the rest of his life at the late monarch’s residence after the new appointment.

At the late monarch’s funeral on 8 September, Pendry came to national attention as he took Her Majesty’s favourite pony, 24-year-old Emma (full name Carltonlima Emm) to pay tribute to her as the royal hearse arrived at Windsor.

Pendry was seen bowing his head as he held horse Emma, whose saddle was carrying one of the late monarch’s favourite headscarves. Many dubbed the moment as a particularly moving event in the funeral proceedings.

The head groom said after the funeral: “I’m sad to say that I don’t think we shall ever see anyone like the Queen again and there are no words to express how much I shall miss her.”

He told The Mirror: “It was an honour and privilege to have Emma with me to say goodbye to Her Majesty.

“The Queen adored Emma and rode her for more than 20 years so it was only right she should have been there, and she behaved impeccably.”

Pendry, who decided to retire after the Queen’s death, will be made a military knight at St George’s Chapel on today (Tuesday 28 February).

Terry Pendry and the Queen’s favourite horse Emma (PA)

The knights are typically retired army officers who carry out duties at Windsor, such as leading Sunday parades and special ceremonies.

The position is unpaid but comes with free accommodation in the Lower Ward of Windsor castle, according to The Times.

Pendry had been the Head Groom to the Queen for 25 years. The Queen is believed to have owned nearly 100 horses, from which she is estimated to have earned around £7m from prize money over the years, when taking part in racing events.

Following her death on 8 September, there was much speculation over who would inherit the Queen’s troop of horses, considering the Queen herself inherited her father King George VI’s stock when she ascended the throne in 1952.

It was reported in October last year that King Charles had sold 14 of her racing horses. It is believed that the rest of the horses are at the Royal Mews in Windsor.