Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Crown: Who is Penelope Knatchbull and what was her relationship with Prince Philip?

The Netflix series will shine a light on the Duke of Edinburgh’s close confidante

Kate Ng
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:33
Comments
The Crown Season 5 trailer

The Crown has returned to our screens with its fifth season, which premiered on Netflix on 9 November.

It features a whole new cast as viewers see the royal family move into the nineties. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce play the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke Edinburgh respectively, while other members are played by Dominic West (Prince of Wales), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana, Princess of Wales), Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker-Bowles), Claudia Harrison (Princess Anne), and so on.

Fans will also be introduced to a few new characters this season, including Penelope Knatchbull (played by Natascha Mceklhone).

Penelope, who is married to Norton Knatchbull and holds the title of Countess Mountbatten of Burma, is known to have been a close confidant of Prince Philip’s over the years.

Norton is the second cousin of now-King Charles III, who was the best man at his 1979 wedding to Penelope. He is also Prince Philip’s godson.

Recommended

The couple share three children, Nicholas Knatchbull, who holds the title Lord Brabourne, Lady Alexandra Hooper, and Leonora Knatchbull, who died of kidney cancer at the age of five in 1991.

But Penelope and Philip have known each other since before she married Norton. They met at a polo match in 1975 when she was just 20 years old and Philip was 52.

The pair have been close friends ever since, despite their 32-year age gap, and often participated in the equestrian sport of carriage driving after she became his driving partner. Penelope was also a regular visitor to Wood Farm, a cottage on the Sandringham Estate that Philip frequented following his retirement in 2017.

HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and Lady Penny Romsey mount their mini motorbikes during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 13, 2005

(Getty Images)

They were such fast friends that Penelope was one of only 30 mourners who were invited to attend Philip’s funeral last year, after his death in April 2021. The Duke’s funeral was a small, private occasion due to Covid measures that limited the number of people who could be present in an enclosed space at the time.

The new season of The Crown suggests that Phillip pursued an emotional affair with the younger woman while being married to the Queen.

Rumours that Philip conducted an affair with Penelope were sparked throughout their friendship, but both parties always strenuously denied the accusations.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh points over Lady Penny Brabourne's horse before it competes in the Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix on May 11, 2006

(Getty Images)

The Netflix series is expected to show the pair touching hands as Philip talks about his marriage.

However, the storyline has been branded “cruel rubbish” by the Queen’s former press secretary, Dick Arbiter, who told The Sun: “The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family. Netflix is not interested in people’s feelings.”

Recommended

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward also criticised The Crown’s depiction of Philip and Penelope’s relationships, describing it as “exceedingly bad taste”.

“This is fiction,” Seward said. “There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in