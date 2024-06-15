Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Trooping the Colour is set to take place at Buckingham Palace today (15 June), in honour of King Charles III’s birthday.

The event will also mark the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since announcing she was undergoing cancer treatment in March.

After uncertainty about whether she would be well enough, she last night confirmed in a heartfelt letter to the public that she would join other senior royals.

Her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also expected to be in attendance.

Trooping the Colour marks King Charles III’s official birthday parade - his second since taking to the throne.

King Charles III’s actual birthday is 14 November, but monarchs usually have a second ‘birthday’ in the summer months, marked by the occasion.

Over 1400 officers and men, two hundred horses and the Massed Bands of the Household Division will be taking part.