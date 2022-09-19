Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after spending a week “reflecting” on the late monarch’s death.

The former Spice girl and fashion designer, who is married to former England captain David Beckham, wrote a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.

It comes after David queued for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which has gained him widespread praise.

The 48-year-old shared a series of the Queen in various outfits, as well as with her corgis and horses, for her 30m Instagram followers.

She wrote: “I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and how she was a powerful source of inspiration, not just for me but for so many around the world.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

“I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the royal family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved sovereign,” she added, signing the post off with her initials “VB”.

Both Victoria and David Beckham have received honours from the royal family.

Victoria was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for her services to the fashion industry.

She received the honour from the new Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, David was made an OBE for his services to football in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2003 and has also met her on several occasions.

While waiting in the public queue to see the Queen on Friday night, David recalled the day he received his OBE from Her Majesty and said it was his “most special moment”.

He told reporters: “I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and obviously I had my wife there as well.

“To step up, to get my honour but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life.”