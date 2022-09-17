Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

King Charles and Prince William make surprise visit to see mourners queuing to see Queen’s coffin

Mourners face a 16-hour wait to view the coffin

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 17 September 2022 12:46
Comments
(Reuters)

The King and Prince of Wales are meeting people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Mourners have waited through the night facing cold conditions to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, visitors can expect to wait up to 16 hours in the five-mile queue which stretches back to Southwark Park.

Tired mourners shook hands with the King and said “we love you” while others were especially emotional breaking down in tears as he approached.

Visitors gave the King a round of applause as he moved down the queue and shouted “God save the King.” Prince William could be heard apologising to mourners for the long wait.

It comes after former England captain David Beckham waited 12 hours through the night to view the Queen’s coffin among other celebrities including Susanna Reid, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Recommended

King Charles held a 15-minute vigil in front of the coffin alongside his siblings last night ahead of the Queen’s grandchildren performing the tribute tonight where Prince Harry will wear military uniform for the first time since the Queen died.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in