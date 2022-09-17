King Charles and Prince William make surprise visit to see mourners queuing to see Queen’s coffin
Mourners face a 16-hour wait to view the coffin
The King and Prince of Wales are meeting people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall.
Mourners have waited through the night facing cold conditions to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, visitors can expect to wait up to 16 hours in the five-mile queue which stretches back to Southwark Park.
Tired mourners shook hands with the King and said “we love you” while others were especially emotional breaking down in tears as he approached.
Visitors gave the King a round of applause as he moved down the queue and shouted “God save the King.” Prince William could be heard apologising to mourners for the long wait.
It comes after former England captain David Beckham waited 12 hours through the night to view the Queen’s coffin among other celebrities including Susanna Reid, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
King Charles held a 15-minute vigil in front of the coffin alongside his siblings last night ahead of the Queen’s grandchildren performing the tribute tonight where Prince Harry will wear military uniform for the first time since the Queen died.
More follows...
