King Charles III was heckled over the cost of living crisis as he greeted crowds on Friday (16 September).

The new monarch walked away as a man confronted him about taxpayers “paying for your parade” as he met the public outside Cardiff Castle in Wales.

“Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade,” the man could be heard shouting, as the King turned away.

“The taxpayers pay £100 million for you, but what for?”

