Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘signs book deal for memoir’

Virginia Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, has reportedly signed a deal to publish a memoir.

It is not known which publisher has gained the rights to Giuffre’s story, but the New York Post reported that multiple sources confirmed the book deal is going ahead.

It comes amid reports that Prince Andrew is considering a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with Giuffre last year to stop the case she brought against him from proceeding to a civil trial.

Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing and insists he has never met Giuffre. In the settlement, he agreed to pay millions of pounds in damages to Giuffre and a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.

The out-of-court settlement, which did not include an admission of wrongdoing, reportedly barred Giuffre from speaking publicly about her allegations until after the late Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations concluded last summer.

According to reports, sources close to the book deal said it is “unlikely” that Giuffre will be able to write about Andrew or the terms of their settlement in any potential publication.

But any book from Giuffre will still be seen as an “embarrassment” for the royal family, the New York Post quoted royal sources as saying, as it comes after the Duke of Sussex published his explosive memoir Spare in early January.

It would also cast a shadow over the coronation celebrations of King Charles III, which will take place over a bank holiday weekend in May. One source was quoted as saying that Andrew will be invited to the coronation but “will not be invited onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace”.

This would no doubt be a blow to Andrew’s already bruised ego, as he is reportedly struggling to come to terms with his exilation from public duties. The duke was also stripped of his military titles and royal patronages last year and can no longer be called His Royal Highness (HRH) in any capacity.

Sources close to the disgraced prince have expressed concern that he is shunning his friends and “becoming a recluse” as he reportedly plots to challenge his settlement with Giuffre, and may attempt to force an apology.

Friends of Andrew told The Independent that he is “on his own” in Royal Lodge in Windsor and has been consulting only his lawyer about his decisions.

“There are fears he’s making judgements in isolation and only speaking to his lawyer,” a source said. “He’s seeing nobody, there’s a real element of isolation there, it feels like he’s becoming a recluse.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Giuffre for comment.