What is Garter Day and will the Queen and Prince Andrew attend today’s ceremony?

Prince Andrew is reported to have been banned from appearing in public at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor on Monday.

Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly lobbied the Queen to prevent the Duke of York from appearing amidst fears of a public backlash.

The news follows reports that the Duke is pushing to have his royal status reinstated.

The Queen’s second son was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and stepped back from public life in January this year following allegations of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre who claimed he had sex with her when she was a minor and had been trafficked by his friend, the billionaire paeodophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In March, Prince Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle the civil case. He has consistently claimed he has never met Ms Giuffre and has denied all allegations against him.

The Duke of York is reportedly keen for a return to royal duties (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

The Duke was expected to attend the event as a member of the Order, but is now only permitted to be present at private parts of the ceremony.

But what is Garter Day and what does it involve? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Order of the Garter ceremony?

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attend Garter Day in 2008 (Getty Images)

The Most Noble Order of the Garter dates back to 1348 when it was first established by King Edward III.

The King was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he created his own class of honourable knights who became known as the Order of the Garter.

Today, the Order is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

Historically, the Knights used to be limited to aristocracy, but now both women and men are personally appointed by the Queen, with delegates being recognised for their dedication in public service.

What happens on Garter Day?

Traditionally, the Queen leads a procession at Windsor Castle of her Knights and members of the Royal Family who are bedecked in velvet robes and plumed hats, accompanied by a marching band.

A service is also held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which has been the designated home of the Order since its establishment.

New appointments to the Order are formally invested in the Garter Throne Room by the Queen.

Will the Queen attend Garter Day?

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the Queen will be in attendance today.

Reduced mobility has seen the 96-year-old monarch stepping back from some public duties, including the Opening of Parliament in early May, and numerous events surrounding the platinum jubilee celebrations at the beginning of June.

Who will be appointed to the Order of the Garter at today’s ceremony?

Baroness Valerie Amos will be appointed Lady Companion of the Order (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Tony Blair, the Duchess of Cornwall and Baroness Amos are to be appointed to the Order of the Garter today.

The former prime minister received his knighthood from the Queen on Friday.

More than 1.5 million signatures were gathered on a petition calling for his knighthood to be “rescinded”, claiming he was the “least deserving person of any public honour” and that he should be “held accountable for war crimes”.

Sir Tony was prime minister during the military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Stop the War activists are expected to gather outside Windsor Castle on Monday in protest at his appointment.

Baroness Amos, a former Labour cabinet minister and UN under-secretary, will become the first black member of the order since it was founded in 1348.

And Camilla will become one of the “royal companions”, with her appointment seen as a personal sign of approval by the Queen.