The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a behind-the-scenes video documenting their role in the King’s coronation weekend.

The five-minute film, produced by filmmaker Will Warr, also shows Kate at home with her children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte before leaving for the coronation ceremony.

Viewers are given a glimpse of Louis, five, who is known for his usually animated behaviour, looking quite serious, while his eight-year-old sister Charlotte is beaming and playful.

Louis and Charlotte in a behind-the-scenes clip (@princeandprincessofwales/YouTube)

The family are also seen taking part in the Big Help Out with a scout group, in what was the young prince’s first royal engagement.

A rock instrumental supports the series of clips, which begins with a shot of William and Kate on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, before showing them on a surprise walkabout among thousands of royal fans in Windsor on Sunday.

Shots of Westminster Abbey are played alongside William’s moving tribute to his father, which saw the prince tell the new King that his family were “so proud” of him.

New footage of Charles is also included, with one clip showing him shaking hands with well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

A new view of Kate meeting the public (@princeandprincessofwales/YouTube)

The film ends with William’s address to crowds at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Warr, a videographer from Brixton in south London, previously made a clip posted by the prince and princess to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021.

New footage shows William filming a video at Windsor (@princeandprincessofwales/YouTube)

He posted on Instagram: “An honour and a privilege to have been asked to capture behind the scenes at the King’s Coronation last weekend for @princeandprincessofwales.

“A rare and exciting opportunity to be at the heart of the celebrations and to be a part of this historic weekend.”

Royal portrait released days after coronation (Hugo Burnand/PA)

Several days’ worth of footage was shot over the coronation weekend as the royal family fulfilled their traditional roles while making time to meet members of the public on several occasions.

The Waleses were some of the most active members of the firm, with surprise walkabouts, the Big Day Out in Slough, the coronation service and a huge concert among their engagements.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales toast marshmallows as they join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough last Monday (PA)

The younger members of the family gave fans dozens of heartwarming moments as they joined their parents on several of their duties.

Charlotte and Prince George stole the show at the Coronation Concert with their dancing and a sweet interaction when the future king was made aware by his sister that their father had taken the stage.

In another behind-the-scenes insight into the big event, royal coronation photographer Hugo Burnand spoke to The Independent about his role – revealing details of how he directs the King and his family in order to get striking pictures.