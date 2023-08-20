Prince William sends ‘thank you’ message to Lionesses after World Cup final defeat

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales has shared a message of gratitude with the Lionesses after their match against Spain at the World Cup final.

Spain’s women’s football team beat England 1-0 in the last match of the global tournament today (Sunday 20 August).

This match marked the first time since 1966 that any England football team had reached a World Cup final.

In response to the disappointing result, William sent an encouraging message to the team on Twitter/X.

“Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud,” he wrote on Sunday afternoon.

“Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

He concluded his message by sharing a message of congratulations to Spain, before signing off with his initial, “W”.

Prince William was not present in Sydney for the match. It is thought that no royal family member attended due to the environmental concerns attached to flying a long distance for a short time.

Addressing his absence, William posted a video to social media on Saturday (19 August), which saw him sitting with his eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” he said.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Charlotte added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

Prince William and England player Alex Greenwood (Getty)

Though some considered the video a sweet contribution of support for the team, others criticised William’s inclusion of his daughter in the short clip.

Journalist Poorna Bell noted that the Prince’s choice to only appear with Charlotte, and not his sons George and Louis, shows how an early “gender gap” in sport can begin.

“The gender gap for sport begins at a young age and underpins ideas that everyone should take an interest in men’s sport while women’s sport is for girls,” she wrote.

“Bad enough he didn’t go to watch the match let alone only posing with his daughter – what message does that send to his boys?”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte also appeared in a video together last summer, ahead of the Lionesses’ win at the Euro final.