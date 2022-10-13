William’s former private secretary says Kate Middleton ‘guides the family’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The former secretary of the Prince of Wales has called the Princess of Wales a “matriarch” and said that she “guides the family”.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was the private secretary to Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Duke to Sussex from 2005 to 2013, added that he thinks Kate will take on the Princess of Wales title with “humility”.

“She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [William] when he wants it,” Lowther-Pinkerton told People.

Palace sources also told the magazine that Kate “appreciates the history associated” with the Princess of Wales role, which was last held by William’s mother Diana, but will “understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path”.

Lowther-Pinkerton added: “She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way.”

Kate and William took on their new titles days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III ascended the throne.

They were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The King’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, also took on the role of Queen Consort.

Buckingham Palace also announced earlier this week that Camilla would be crowned alongside the King in his coronation ceremony next year.

The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May, 2023. As it is being held on a weekend, it is unlikely that it will be a bank holiday.

A statement from the Palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry.”