Kate Middleton wears £25 Zara blazer for Newsbeat interview

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton has worn a £25 Zara blazer for her interview with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat.

The Princess of Wales recorded an interview with the programme alongside the Prince of Wales on Monday (10 October) to mark World Mental Health Day.

The interview is set to air at 12.45pm on Tuesday 11 October on the channel, and will be repeated later in the day.

For the interview, Kate wore Zara’s Lapelless Fitted Blazer in Ecru that originally retailed for £55.99 but is now on sale for £25.99.

The 40-year-old completed the look with black cigarette trousers, an ecru bodysuit, and the chunky gold Luisa necklace with a heart-shaped pendant from Laura Lombardi which retails for £234.

In a preview clip shared from the interview, Prince William appears to address his mother’s death when he says: “Big family networks and support networks around people are really important, but a lot of people don’t realise what they need until it actually comes along.

“You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that.”

The discussion on mental health was had with Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai and a number of advocates and experts.

In the clip, mental health advocate Antonio Ferreira says: “You know, you can’t always run away from the issue, sometimes you have to really face them and conquer them and so, you know, with practice there’s progress, and that’s, I guess, in a nutshell how... it was a big question!”

Kate responds with: “There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well. Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying isn’t it, as well.”

The full interview featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales will air on Newsbeat at 12.45pm on Tuesday 11 October.