Prince William and Princess Kate take over BBC Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recorded a special programme on BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day.

William and Kate announced on Monday evening’s show that they would lead discussions on the importance of mental health for a programme that will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1 at 12:45pm on Tuesday (11 October).

The royals spoke of their own experiences of mental health, and William explained how using a “toolbox” can help to stay healthy.

