Royal Mint coin featuring Queen’s signature goes on sale for £2,865
The coin is part of a collection set to celebrate Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee
The Queen is set to have her signature appear on Royal Mint coins for the first time.
The 96-year-old monarch, who celebrated her platinum jubilee this year, will see her signature on a new £5 denomination coin collection.
The collection is set to highlight the jubilee and will pay tribute to the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.
The collection is made up of three coin designs. One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours; another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron; and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.
The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website. Prices range from £13 for what is called a brilliant uncirculated coin to £2,865 for a gold proof version.
Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “This year marks a truly special moment in royal history - Her Majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.
“As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.”
The coin collection has been designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch, whose designs were inspired by and feature the Queen’s signature, as a symbol of her personal commitment to others.
He said of his designs: “When creating this series, I initially focused on the Queen’s hands; she is so often shaking hands - it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets.
“It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”
Additional reporting by PA
