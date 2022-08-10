Queen cancels Balmoral ceremony, opts for more private event for ‘comfort’

The Queen will hold her official welcome to her Balmoral retreat in private this year behind closed gates.

The 96-year-old monarch normally inspects a military unit outside her Scottish residence to mark the beginning of her stay.

A source told Sky News that the change is “in line with events being adapted for Her Majesty’s comfort.”

While at the castle, the Queen will interrupt her stay to hold an audience with the new prime minister when they are elected at the end of the Tory leadership contest.

