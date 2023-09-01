Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ruby Franke, who once operated her own YouTube channel about the lives of her six children, has been placed under arrest on charges related to child abuse.

Franke first made headlines back in 2015 for her controversial parenting advice that she shared on the YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” which featured her husband Kevin Franke and their children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. The now-deleted channel was once popular, having accumulated more than two million subscribers before speculation and concern began to mount in 2020 about the family’s daily activities.

Two years later, the Utah-based mother went on to announce that she was joining a new YouTube channel called ConneXions - which has since been deleted - alongside Jodi Nan Hildebrandt. The pair also sparked controversy with their videos, including one in which they made claims about what loving children unconditionally means.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-six was arrested after officials said they discovered a malnourished minor with visible injuries and duct tape on their limbs. In a press release, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department explained that, based on the evidence gathered, officers proceeded to a nearby residence where they discovered another juvenile in a comparable condition.

Since her arrest, Franke’s family, including her daughter, has made several statements about the situation, including that they are “so glad justice is being served”.

Here’s everything we know about Franke’s rise to fame on YouTube – as a former family vlogger – and her arrest.

Who is Ruby Franke?

In January 2015, Franke first launched the “8 Passengers” YouTube channel, which highlighted her family’s life in Springville, Utah. One year after sharing the channel, she told local news stations KSL that her page was a way for her to just “let [her] heart rate come down and to just enjoy being with the kids as they are right now”. She also expressed that, as her children were getting older, she gained an even bigger perspective about why her family was so important.

“I just want women who are still nursing babies, women who are still trying to get their families, women who are not sleeping through the night to see what it looks like at the finish line, to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s beautiful and it’s powerful and it’s worth it, it’s worth all the effort that families put into their family,” she said at the time.

After making headlines for her videos about her controversial parenting choices, which racked up millions of views, she went on to become a part of ConneXions, in which she and Hildebrandt gave daily advice. The now-deleted YouTube channel, which Franke joined in June 2022, had more than 4,800 subscribers, with videos also racking up thousands of views.

How have her parenting choices sparked controversy online?

Following her rise to fame with “8 Passengers,” Franke went on to spark criticism after she said in a video that one of her sons, Chad, had been sleeping in a beanbag for seven months, after playing a prank on his sibling. In June 2020, concerned viewers contacted local child protective services, with a Change.Org petition created to encourage a CPS Investigation of “8 passengers.”

Amid the backlash, Franke told Insider at the time the sleeping arrangement was Chad’s “choice” after he stopped sharing a room with his younger brother amid behavioural concerns. A letter from DCFS, seen by Insider, said the claims were unsupported and that the case – which alleged that Franke was the perpetrator – was closed.

In August 2022, she also faced criticism for refusing to bring lunch to her then six-year-old, after her daughter said she’d packed food but had actually forgotten it. Franke alleged that she didn’t want anyone to give her daughter a lunch, since she wanted the child to realise how “painful” it is to be hungry all day, so she’ll “make sure to always pack a lunch”.

“As a teacher, I’d be filing a report if a parent had this reaction to me asking them to fulfil basic needs,” one person responded to Franke’s comments, which were shared on TikTok.

“‘My hope is it will be painful all day’. No ma’am,” another commented, while a third wrote: “Kids can’t learn if they’re too hungry or tired!! Most schools will have a sandwich or something even if you forget one or something.”

Franke and Hildebrandt’s joint channel has also sparked outrage. In December 2022, they shared a now-deleted video about “the concept of love,” and gave examples in which they claimed children allegedly don’t love their family unconditionally.

The Utah-based mother claimed that if her child doesn’t “love” or “trust” her, after offering them “the gift of truth,” then they are “refusing to love unconditionally”. She alleged: “If my child will only love me if I give them what they want, then that’s not really love, is it?”

What are the accusations against Franke amid her arrest?

On 31 August, Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety said in a statement that it had received a report regarding a “juvenile asking for help”. The caller told officials that the child appeared to be “emaciated” and “malnourished” and had open wounds and “duct tape around the extremities”.

After another child was found in“similar physical condition of malnourishment,” Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety said that the Department of Child and Family Services was contacted, and four minor children were taken into the agency’s care.

Along with Franke, Hildebrandt was also arrested. “Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no additional information will be released at this time,” officials said in the statement.

What has her family said about her arrest?

Following her mother’s arrest, Shari Franke, 20, has taken to Instagram to make several statements about the situation. She started off by posting a photo of a police car and an officer, as she wrote: “Finally.”

“Me and my family are so glad justice is being served,” she wrote in another post. “We’ve been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they decided to finally step up. Kids are safe, but there’s a long road ahead.”

Shari also created a document asking followers to share “questionable” or “concerning” information about ConneXions or 8 Passengers.

Franke’s sisters Ellie Mecham, Julie Deru, and Bonnie Hoellein released a statement saying that, for the last three years, they have kept “quiet” on the subject of their siblings “for the sake of her children”.

They went on to say that they tried everything they could to ensure the children were safe.

The post said: “For the last three years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children. Behind the public scene we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn’t feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it further.”