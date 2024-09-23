Rupert Everett says he tries to avoid his reflection as he gets older

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Rupert Everett has admitted he tries to avoid looking at his reflection as he gets older.

The 65-year-old actor was speaking about his experience of ageing when he admitted he “never” looks in the mirror.

Asked in a new interview what he sees when he looks at his reflection, he replied: “Oh, I never look in the mirror if I can help it.”

Speaking further about the effects of ageing on his own life, he told The Daily Mail that he gets “tipsy” quicker because his liver has weakened.

“And your recovery period is longer. Old age is much better approached without alcohol, if you can do it,” he said.

The Another Country actor said he has a complicated relationship with alcohol as he tries to limit his intake, but finds it difficult to resist having a drink in the evenings.

“The thing is, at five o’clock in the evening, every nerve ending in my body is craving a drink,” he explained.

However, Everett explained that he has become less certain of his own opinions as he’s gotten older.

“I think you’re only sure about things when you’re young. And then you realise how crackers that certainty was,” he told the publ

open image in gallery Everett makes a cameo in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Getty Images )

Reflecting on his early career, Everett admitted he was “motivated by sex and success” as a young man, which clouded his idea of reality.

“I had such a weird idea what the world was. I didn’t have a clue. I thought it was all sex and drugs and rock ’n’ roll, which in a way it was,” he recalled.

“I think if you’ve noticed that I’m regretful, I’m regretful that I didn’t manage to combine successfully or more successfully my ideas for myself as an actor. I wish I’d been more serious about it when I was young.”

Everett admitted he regrets not focusing on his stage career early on, and suggested that he was instead overly fixated on turning himself into a Hollywood star like Tom Cruise.

“I should have probably concentrated harder on the stage,” he admitted. “I was always trying to turn myself into the conventional Hollywood star I wanted to be when I was a kid.”

He continued: “I wanted to be Tom Cruise! But I was a 6ft 5in beanpole looking like a cross between Snow White and Anne Frank. So there was no way I was going to be able to compress myself into that role. It’s not that I was doing nothing, but I was doing everything in the wrong direction.”

The actor, who made a brief cameo in the latest season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, married his long-term boyfriend, Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, in May – and said his age was a factor in the decision-making.

Despite his comments made in 2012 in which he called gay marriage “tragic” and “grotesque”, Everett explained that he wanted the security of marriage as he gets older.

He said: “Well, I’m old and I might die and there’s more protection for your other half if you’re married. We’ve been together for a long time, and it felt like the best thing to do.”