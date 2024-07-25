Russian motorbike influencer Tatyana Ozolina dies in Turkey crash aged 38

Support truly

Russian influencer Tatyana Ozolina, popularly known as MotoTanya, has died in a motorcycle accident in Turkey at the age of 38.

Ozolina, famous for travelling around the world on her motorcycle, was reportedly riding near Milas in Muğla province when she lost control of her red BMW motorbike and collided with a truck.

She died before paramedics arrived at the scene, local media reported. Fellow biker Onur Obut from Turkey was injured. A third biker travelling with them was unhurt.

While local police were still investigating the accident, there were reports that Ozolina lost control after her motorcycle was clipped by another biker.

Ozolina had five million followers on TikTok, two million on YouTube and a million on Instagram.

She was recently refused entry into the European Union at the Greek border owing to curbs on the entry of Russians due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ozolina posted a clip from the Greek border on her social media and said: “4000km from home. Greece missed me but didn’t miss my motorcycle. Yes. I was in Greece on foot. I bought a magnet and returned back to Turkey.

“I was upset that I didn’t manage to ride around Europe, but not much, because I knew that this could happen.

“Therefore, I moved on. To conquer beautiful, warm and hospitable Turkey.”

Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, paid tribute to Ozolina. “MotoTanya is not with us anymore. She had a bright and beautiful life. Millions of people followed her,” he said. “Perhaps there is not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana. She was adored, envied, admired, copied, awarded as a top blogger and at the same time discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well.”

She is reportedly survived by a 13-year-old son.