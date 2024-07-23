Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two people who died in the horror crash that killed six have been named as “loving” parents who had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Husband and wife Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, have been named by police as the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who were killed in the collision near Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

In a tribute released through West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday, they were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

The couple had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, the force added.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were also killed in the crash between a Ford Focus and a motorbike on the A61 just north of Barnsley at around 3.54pm.

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus, which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision, leaving Poppie orphaned ( Facebook )

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus, which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision.

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s third daughter Poppie, who was not in the car, has been left orphaned by the tragedy. A GoFundMe page set up to help support the 11-year-old had reached £280,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

The family friend who started the online fundraising campaign posted on Tuesday that he had been looking after Poppie since the tragedy.

However, Paul Hepple revealed the 11-year-old is going to be staying with her “amazing, loving and capable” aunt, who will be given the money raised to help and support her.

Flowers and tributes laid near the scene on the A61 in Wakefield ( PA Wire )

Earlier, staff at a primary school paid tribute to the children who died saying they were “a delight to teach”.

Athersley North Primary School, in Barnsley, issued a statement saying: “It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents. So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality. She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends. She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.

The scene on the A61 in Wakefield following the collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon ( PA Wire )

“Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class. She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too aspired to be a teacher.

“Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach. They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.

“The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with their sister and her family at this incredibly sad time.”