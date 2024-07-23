Girl, 11, showing ‘unimaginable strength’ after tragic crash that killed family

Support truly

A young girl who has been orphaned after her parents and two sisters died in a fireball crash avoided the tragedy by choosing to play at a friend’s house instead of joining her family for a walk.

Shane Roller, his partner Shannen Morgan, and their children Lillie and Rubie, aged nine and four, were all killed in the collision on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield on Sunday.

Their Ford Focus is understood to have collided with a motorbike, with a man and woman, who have not yet been identified, also killed.

A fundraiser has now been set up to raise money for Poppie, the parents’ surviving 11-year-old child, to help provide her with support, financial assistance and her education.

Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were both killed in the crash ( West Yorkshire Police )

Within hours it raised more than £100,000, with its organiser, family friend Paul Hepple, describing Poppie as a “bright and resilient young girl” who has turned to Taylor Swift’s music to find comfort.

Mr Hepple told MailOnline: “Her mum actually contacted us and asked if we could watch Poppie because she didn’t want to go on the walk that they went on.

“So we were watching Poppie as she’s best mates with our daughter. She was with our daughter having fun. And on their way home, that’s when the accident happened.

“We were having Sunday dinner as a family, and Poppie’s auntie was with us and obviously, Poppie was as well. And then she got a phone call and she ended up leaving really quickly to go and see what happened.”

Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller died in the fireball crash on Sunday evening ( Shane Roller / Facebook )

He added: “It’s awful. No one is ready for anything like this to happen. She can come any time she likes and we’ll do anything we can to help her.”

In a post for the fundraiser, Poppie is described as a fan of football and playing outdoors, with an “infectious smile and kind heart”.

Mr Hepple wrote: “Despite her unimaginable loss, she shows incredible strength every day.”

Victim Shane Roller’s brother, Callum, took to social media on Sunday evening to share his family’s heartbreak, writing that they each had a “heart of gold”.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’m gonna miss all of you! It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broken both sides of the family!’ he wrote. “You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to Shannen’s side of the family and mine! We are all in absolute shock!”

The scene on the A61 in Wakefield, following the collision between the family car and a motorcycle ( PA Wire )

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, said: “Devastating news. My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives,” he wrote.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash showed a burnt-out car and a large police presence , with the road remaining closed.

West Yorkshire Police described the collision as an “absolutely tragic incident” and appealed for witnesses to come forward with dashcam footage.

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”