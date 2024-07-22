Four members of same family killed in horror car crash that left girl, 11, orphaned

Support truly

Four members of the same family, including two young girls, have been killed in a horror car crash that left an 11-year-old girl orphaned as well as two motorcyclists dead.

Shannen Morgan, her partner Shane Roller, and their daughters Lillie and Rubie, aged nine and four, died when their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike on a rural West Yorkshire road at around 3.54pm on Sunday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, a man and a woman, were also confirmed dead at the scene on the A61 between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

Organisers of a fundraiser set up for Ms Morgan and Mr Roller’s third daughter, 11-year-old Poppie, who was not in the car, said she “lost her whole world in an instant” as they paid tribute to her “loving” family.

A GoFundMe page, which had reached more than £50,000 by Monday afternoon, said: “We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help.

“On 21st July 2024, a tragic car accident took the lives of Poppie’s entire family – her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

“At just 11 years old, Poppie has lost her whole world in an instant.”

“Heartbroken” and shocked family members took to social media to pay tribute to their loved ones who they said “all had a heart of gold”.

Mr Roller’s brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’m go[ing to] miss all of you! It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke[n] both side[s] of [the] famil[y]! You all had a heart of gold and [I’m going to] miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to Shannen’s side of [the] family and mine! We are all in absolute shock.”

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Ms Morgan’s cousin Mandy Louise Dawson said: “Rip to my cousin her partner and two youngest daughters. Thinking of ... my cousins and family at this sad time. Rip Shannen Morgan, gone too soon.”

“Absolute gem of a family and good friends of mine will miss them dearly sending love to all family and friends xx,” wrote Michael White.

Jamie Phillips, who was among those leaving flowers at the scene, told the BBC he was friends with Mr Roller.

He said: “He was a normal, working lad... a nice kid, he was always smiling. He was cheerful and loved his family.”

“I couldn’t sleep all night knowing what had happened... Barnsley is only small so it is going to affect quite a lot of people,” he added.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police described the incident as “truly horrendous”, involving a “devastating loss of life”. He said: “My heart goes out to the loved ones who have lost loved ones in this incident.”

He thanked the police, fire and ambulance crews who worked at the scene, saying: “This has obviously been an extremely tragic incident.”

He added that the road would remain closed for some time to come while police investigations continued.

Photographs from the scene show the badly damaged carriageway, and a burnt-out, blackened, mangled car on a grass verge. Near the wrecked vehicle, debris can be seen strewn across the road.

Supt Travis said earlier: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

The local MP, Dan Jarvis, described the tragedy as “devastating” as he sent his condolences on Sunday night.

Security minister Mr Jarvis, who is the MP for Barnsley North, said on X, formerly Twitter: “Devastating news. My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.