Ryan Gosling wears T-shirt promoting Eva Mendes’ children’s book during press tour

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Gosling has once again proven he’s the ultimate supportive partner by wearing a T-shirt promoting Eva Mendes’ new book during his own press tour.

During a recent video interview with Hits Radio, Gosling and his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt were asked about their favourite films and which Taylor Swift song they embody most. As clips from the interview circulated online, fans couldn’t help but notice that the 43-year-old Barbie actor was wearing a white T-shirt with the words, “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries,” written across it.

The text happened to be the title of a children’s book, due to hit shelves later this fall, written by his partner of more than a decade.

“I don’t know who needs to see it but here’s a picture of Ryan Gosling doing press for his new movie while wearing a T-shirt that has the title of Eva Mendes’s new picture book on it,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ryan Gosling doing promo wearing a shirt with the name of Eva Mendes’ book like??” another person gushed.

A third person chimed in: “Love him supporting his wife. Want to see more men wearing shirts with their wives projects/accomplishments front and center.”

The 50-year-old Hitch star will publish her debut children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, with Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group on 17 September in both English and Spanish. Speaking to People about the book in February, Mendes revealed that the book “is a love letter” to the two daughters she shares with Gosling: Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven.

The children’s book, illustrated by Abbey Bryant, follows a young girl named Desi who is afraid of the monsters under her bed. Desi ultimately conquers her nighttime fears with the help of her mother, Mami.

“Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate,” Mendes told the outlet. “Inspired by our own nightly events with my daughters, Desi and Mami learn from each other on facing our monsters - whether under our bed or in our head.”

This isn’t the first time the couple - who have been together since 2011 - have publicly supported each other’s projects or business ventures. Last year, Gosling warmed hearts with his amusing portrayal of Barbie’s paramour, Ken, in the Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig.

When fans were given a first glimpse at Gosling’s transformation for Ken - including bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs - Mendes took to Instagram to share her support for her partner’s new look. “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this… #Thatsmyken,” she wrote.

Gosling ultimately received high praise for his role as Ken in Barbie, and was even nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Oscars. He also earned a nomination for Best Original Song for the film’s hit track, “I’m Just Ken,” which he performed on stage during the ceremony.

After his jaw-dropping performance, Mendes posted a photo of herself to Instagram, seemingly posing in Gosling’s dressing room as she sported a pink blazer and a black cowboy hat. “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed,” she captioned the post.