Ryan Phillipe addresses ‘nepotism talk’ surrounding his children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Phillippe candidly spoke about the “nepotism talk” surrounding his children and their careers in entertainment.

In an interview with Extra, the 49-year-old Cruel Intentions actor discussed daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20 - who he shares with Reese Witherspoon. When asked how he felt about them joining the entertainment industry, he noted that like most twentysomethings, his children are figuring out their place in the world.

“She’s sort of getting her feet wet, you know?” Phillippe said of his daughter’s acting ambitions. “She’s taking time to figure out exactly what it is she wants to do.”

“That’s what always annoys me about this whole nepotism talk with the industry,” he continued. “So many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do, to some degree or another.”

“To me, I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, of course, that’s what they’ve grown up around,” Phillippe remarked. “These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think.”

Phillippe also addressed his son Deacon’s budding career as a musician and producer.

“He makes me proud every single day of his life just in regards to the young man he’s become, to how he operates in the world,” he gushed. “He’s just such a source of light and love, and he’s very solid and spiritual. He’s got an incredible work ethic.”

Phillippe and Witherspoon celebrated Deacon’s debut album A New Earth with a special party last April, with the proud father sharing several photos of the festivities on Instagram. “Awesome night [with] family & friends celebrating the release of, “A New Earth” by @deaconphillippe !!” Phillippe wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much to everyone who attended and to our sponsors… Stream, download, and listen to the album.”

Some of the photos included a sweet snap with the father-son duo grinning ear to ear, Phillippe could be seen rocking a white t-shirt paired with a red, black, and white sweater, while Deacon donned a black shirt with a white jacket. Other shots included Phillippe announcing something into a microphone, and a shot of the album artwork that has Deacon on his knees dipping into a desert pond with his right hand.

Besides Deacon and Ava, the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor also shares a 12-year-old daughter named Kai with his ex Alexis Knapp.