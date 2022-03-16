Ryan Reynolds has created a spoof about plane travel, in honour of his company Aviation American Gin’s newest partnership with British Airways.

The actor, 45, made a few jokes about airline safety in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel to announce that British Airways travellers will now be offered Aviation American Gin on flights. Reynolds’s skit began with him demonstrating “the safety features” of a British Airways’ aircraft.

“This aircraft is equipped with Aviation American Gin,” he said. “Please ensure that your seatbelt is fastened whenever drinking it. Spilling even one drop of the world’s highest rating gin will result in you being duct taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight.”

Reynolds shared more ways in which Aviation Gin was incorporated into the flight.

“In the event of loss of cabin pressure, Aviation Gin will automatically fall from the panel above your head,” he said. “You’re welcome.”

He could then be seen standing next to a large flotation device, shaped like an Aviation Gin bottle, which he joked “will be available and amazing” in the “unlikely event of a water landing.” From there, he brought the video to a close.

“This is starting to feel reckless,” he concluded. “Let’s just stop now. We’re going to stop.”

For long-haul routes, customers on British Airways flights will be offered the gin from the in-flight menu. Customers on short-haul flights will be able to purchase the liquor on-board at the Speedbird café.

Aside from flights, Aviation Gin will also be available at British Airlines’ lounges in the US and UK. Back in October, an Aviation Gin bar was launched in the airline’s Club Lounge at JFK airport in New York.

Regarding the partnership with Reynold’s company, Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, noted how the liquor will be a “great addition” to the airline’s services.

“Offering our customers a premium experience throughout their journey is important to us,” he said in a press release. “Partnering with Aviation American Gin is another great addition to our on-board service.”

According to Gareth Williams, International Brand Director at Aviation Gin, the company is excited to expand its product even further.

“We’re so excited to get on board with the UK flag carrier British Airways and take Aviation American Gin to new heights – the sky!” Williams added. “Through this partnership, we’re keen to enhance each traveller’s experience with a deliciously refreshing Aviation Gin cocktail for flyers to enjoy on journeys near and far, offering an American twist on this quintessentially British drink!””

As noted on its website, Aviation Gin is infused with a “precise bled of botanicals – cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, juniper, and two kinds of orange peel.”