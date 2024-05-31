Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It was a family affair for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain.

The Deadpool actor, 47, and the Gossip Girl alum, 36, took their daughters – James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four – to their pal’s latest concert in Europe on Thursday. In a video shared to TikTok, Lively could be seen holding Betty in her arms while James and Inez stood in front of their dad.

At one point, Swift could be heard on-stage singing the track “Betty” off her 2020 album, Folklore. In the song, the 14-time Grammy winner famously uses the names of all three of Reynolds and Lively’s daughters. As Swift sang the lyric, “You heard the rumors from Inez,” Lively was seen smiling and pointing to her daughter at the name-drop.

Meanwhile, James grabbed her younger sister’s arms and bounced them up and down in the air. As for Reynolds, he stood behind his daughters and quietly mouthed the lyrics to the song.

Another photo and video from the concert captured a romantic moment between the Hollywood couple, who have been married since 2012. In an Instagram post from a fan, Reynolds could be seen tapping Lively on the shoulder and asking her for a selfie. The pair turned away from the stage, as the Free Guy star raised his arm in the air and snapped a photo with his phone camera. He then kissed Lively’s cheek, and she returned the sweet gesture by kissing him on the lips.

The family headed to Madrid earlier this week to attend Swift’s string of Eras Tour shows at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéuin, from May 29 to May 30. On Wednesday, the Simple Favor star was spotted at Swift’s first Madrid concert with her daughters in tow, sans Reynolds. At the concert, Lively once again held Betty in her arms, bouncing her up and down to “Shake It Off”.

Her daughters also received a special shoutout from Swift on stage, as the singer said into her microphone: “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.”

The Green Lantern actor then flew in the following day to join his family for Swift’s final Madrid show.

This isn’t the first time that Swift has paid tribute to Reynolds and Lively’s daughters. During her US Eras Tour last year, she introduced the song “Betty” by giving another shoutout to their three girls. “I named the characters after real people in my life who I love more than anything, and their names are James, Inez, and Betty,” Swift said at the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tour stop, according to USA Today.

She also appeared to say “hi” to James and Inez – who were present at the show – while on stage, and was seen holding hands with James as they exited the stadium.

Lively and Reynolds have famously been friends with the “Anti-Hero” singer for nearly a decade. In 2017, Swift featured James on her album Reputation. In the opening of the track “Gorgeous”, the then-two-year-old can be heard saying the word “gorgeous” before Swift begins singing.

The A-list couple had yet to publicly reveal the name of their daughter Betty when Swift decided to name drop her in the 2020 Folklore track. However, it didn’t seem to bother the couple at the time. Speaking to Jess Cagle during a SiriusXM Town Hall event in 2021, Reynolds explained that he and his wife were flattered when Swift chose to use their daughters’ name in her song.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly and she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names,” Reynolds said. “We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head, thinking: ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Reynolds and Lively also welcomed a fourth child in February 2023, whose name has not been revealed. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from looking for clues on Swift’s 2022 album, Midnights and her recent The Tortured Poets Department.