Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer has revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ unborn baby in her latest album, Midnights.

Throughout her career, the 32-year-old singer has become known for dropping easter eggs and subtle clues within her lyrics for Swifties to dissect. Now, fans believe Swift has dropped yet another hint. This time, it’s supposedly the name of her pals Lively and Reynolds’ fourth baby.

The line in question comes from “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” the fourth track off Swift’s newest album, Midnights. In the song, Swift sings: “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not / Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot.”

After the album dropped on 21 October, it didn’t take long for fans to rush to social media and share their baby name theories. “Calling it now Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ baby is going to be named Daisy Mae,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I love coming to Twitter to confirm things like - yes other people also think Daisy May/Mae is the name of Blake Lively’s baby,” someone else agreed.

Another fan wondered: “The only name I’m hearing on this new album is Daisy…is this @VancityReynolds & @blakelively new baby’s name??”

This wouldn’t be the first time Swift has used the names of Reynolds and Lively’s three daughters in her music. In 2020, Swift used the names of their daughters – James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three – as characters in her album folklore, specifically in the track titled “betty”.

On Swift’s album 2017 Reputation, a little girl – who was credited as James Reynolds in the album’s liner notes – is also heard calling out the word “gorgeous” in the beginning of Swift’s song, “Gorgeous”.

The Grammy-award winning singer has been longtime friends with Hollywood’s favourite couple, who tied the knot in 2012. Swift even collaborated with Lively when she enlisted the Gossip Girl alum to direct the music video for her vault track, “I Bet You Think About Me,” off the album Red (Taylor’s Version).

Meanwhile, the Green Lantern co-stars announced in September they were expecting their fourth child when Lively debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

During the event, Lively referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family, saying, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

As for how the couple feels about Swift using the names of their children in her music, Reynolds previously revealed that he and Lively are fine with it, as they trust the singer “implicitly”.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly and she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff,” he said during a SiriusXM Town Hall event in 2021. “And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”