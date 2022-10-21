Taylor Swift news - latest: Singer addresses her relationship in Midnights
US pop artist released new album to much fanfare from critics and fans
Taylor Swift has released her 10th album, Midnights, along with a new video and a surprise seven additional songs.
Critics have so far shared positive review, includingThe Independent which gave Midnights five stars. Critic Helen Brown called it her “darkest and most cryptic album yet”.
Fans are also praising the record, and claiming that Swift temporarily crashed Spotify upon the release of the seven bonus tracks.
Many are now poring over Swift’s lyrics for her usual easter eggs and any references to her personal life.
A few particuarly pointed lyrics in “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” – taken from the album’s 3am Edition – seem to allude to her previous relationship with John Mayor.
The release of the music video for “Anti-Hero” – directed by Swift, herself – has certainly provided Swift fans with plenty of material to pour over.
Some fans believe “Lavender Haze” references Swift’s current partner, the actor Joe Alwyn, and calls out speculation over their relationship status.
'Sis you just broke spotify’
After weeks of teases and staggered reveals, Taylor Swift’s album arrived with an extra surprise for Swifties.
The singer dropped a special edition of the album including seven bonus tracks, titled Midnights (3am Edition).
The album was apparently so in demand that Spotify crashed for a short time.
“Sis you just broke spotify,” wrote one fan on Twitter.
Where was Taylor Swift on 29 April?
The impossibly mysterious refrain on the Midnights bonus track “High Infidelity” has listeners checking their calendars.
“Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?” Swift sings in a refrain, alluding to an infidelity that may have occured on that date.
On Twitter, a Swiftie scavenger hunt to document the singer’s whereabouts every 29 April is, of course, already underway.
In 2012, she was apparently at Glee star Dianna Agron’s birthday party.
In 2016, the Calvin Harris and Rihanna song “This Is What You Came For” – which was co-written by Swift under a pseudonym – was released.
That accounts for three of the 32 possible 29 Aprils in Taylor Swift’s life that the song could be alluding to.
Whatever else is true, expect the date to become an unofficial holiday for Swifties.
Taylor Swift reveals her biggest fear on Midnights – elevators
Taylor Swift made several revelations with the release of her latest album, Midnights. From celebrity feuds to her relationship status with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Swift laid it all out on the table, including one previously unknown fact about herself.
She hates elevators.
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey shout out Janet Jackson on ‘Snow on the Beach'
“Snow on the Beach” is the only song on Midnights to credit a featured performer other than Taylor Swift.
Lana Del Rey, who co-wrote the song with Swift and their shared producer Jack Antonoff, also provides gauzy if hard to detect vocals on the romantic track.
The song’s lyrics also feature a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it homage to pop star Janet Jackson: “I can’t speak, afraid to jinx it / I don’t even dare to wish it / But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I’m all for you like Janet”
The mention alludes to Jackson’s hit 2001 album All For You.
Taylor Swift hits out at Joe Alwyn marriage speculation on Midnights track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has responded to the consistent speculation about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in the Midnights track, “Lavender Haze”.
The lyrics to the album’s opening track include: “All they keep asking me / Is if I’m gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see / Is a one night or a wife” she sings, before the chorus: “I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ No deal/ The 1950s s*** they want from me.”
What does the ‘sexy baby’ lyric mean in ‘Anti-Hero’?
One lyric in particular on Midnights, has created more consternation than others.
On “Anti-Hero”, Swift sings: “Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill.”
Some fans have suggested that the phrase “sexy baby” is ripped from a season five episode of 30 Rock. Find out more about the theory below...
Taylor Swift joins forces with Dylan O’Brien again on ‘Snow on the Beach’
Attentive fans have noticed that actor Dylan O’Brien plays the drums on “Snow on the Beach”, which features Lana Del Rey.
O’Brien previously starred opposite Taylor Swift and Stranger Things’s Sadie Sink in the short film for “All Too Well”.
All the celebrities confirmed to appear in ‘Midnights’ music videos
The Midnights music videos will see Swift joined by a star-studded.
Confirmed to appear in the videos are the Haim sisters, Laura Dern, Laith Ashley, Mike Birbiglia, Dita Von Teese, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff.
All the times Taylor Swift swears on ‘Midnights’, ranked from least to most sweary
There’s no shortage of emotion on Midnights, and Swift doesn’t hestitate to speak her mind – sometimes using colourful language to do so.
Credit to Vulture who has ranked her swear words on Midnights from least to most adult.
At the tamer end of the list is “Lavender Haze”, in which the words “damn” and “s***” appear. On some tracks, though, Swift brings out the F-word, as on “Snow on the Beach” and “Maroon”.
At the top end of the list is “Question...”, featuring a pop verse that packs a punch. “One thing/ After/ Another/ F***in’/ Situation,” Swift repeats.
Taylor Swift shares trailer teasing all the music videos to come...
Fans are poring over every tiny detail in the Swift-directed “Anti-Hero” music video – and if the teaser trailer Swift shared for the rest of her videos is anything to go by, the fans are in for a treat!
