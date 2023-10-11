Ryan Reynolds describes experience attending Travis Kelce’s game with Taylor Swift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has reflected on his big night out supporting the Kansas City Chiefs alongside long-time bestie Taylor Swift and his wife Blake Lively.

Amid rumours the “Anti-Hero” singer is dating the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, the 46-year-old actor joined his close group of A-listers at MetLife Stadium on 1 October. Reynolds and his group, which included Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and more, were seen cheering as the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, taking selfies and sipping on cocktails in plastic cups.

Speaking to Extra, the Deadpool lead detailed what his experience was like as a spectator but also the talk of the game. “It’s a lot of fun,” Reynolds confessed. “The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch that is usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

The father of four has been a fan of the American sport for as long as he can remember. And though he may be more intrigued by soccer now, Reynolds can’t imagine a day he’d turn down the opportunity to watch a match live.

“I played football when I was a kid. I loved it. I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it. It’s a great sport,” he noted.

Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs home game on 24 September drew widespread attention, leading to a media frenzy in the National Football League happily participated in. Not only did the NFL opt to change the background on its X account, formerly known as Twitter, to a picture of the “Fifteen” artist, but its Chiefs game promotions and coverage during the 1 October match majorly focused on Swift.

After the Chiefs defeated the Jets, the league updated its Instagram biography to read: “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties.”

Football enthusiasts weren’t as thrilled by the Swiftie-NFL crossover as the Grammy winner’s fans were. Many individuals took to social media to condemn the increased focus on Swift and Kelce’s speculated romance.

“The NFL seems to be capitalising on it, but it seems as though they’re just star struck by Taylor, much like a lot of the world,” one individual said.

Another pasionate person added: “I agree 100 per cent the NFL needs to calm down. Pissing off football fans is not how you repay your boi for all he’s done for the sport.”

In a statement shared with People, the league responded to the backlash and defended its decisions in highlighting Swift while she supported the Chiefs.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL said on 4 October. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

While fans thought Swift might pop up in Minnesota for the Chiefs game against the Vikings this past Sunday, the “Love Story” creator was not spotted at US Bank Stadium.