Travis Kelce says people care about Taylor Swift ‘for good reason’

Travis Kelce appeared to address his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift during a press conference on Friday, 6 October.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told reporters how he was pleased with their three consecutive wins and added: "It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I'm even more on top of the world."

Addressing the rumoured relationship, the NFL star said: "You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

"You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments," he added.