Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Barry Keoghan has hilariously responded to a Sabrina Carpenter-themed Bratz doll, amid rumors that the pair split up.

The official Bratz doll account took to Instagram on August 26 to share a photo of Carpenter and actor Jenna Ortega as the beloved toys. The creation was inspired by the pair’s appearance in Carpenter’s new music video for her song “Taste”, as the singer’s doll features her signature blonde hair, with curtain bangs, a black off-the-shoulder dress, and a diamond necklace. Ortega’s doll is also wearing a mock of her outfit from the music video, which included a black long-sleeve dress with a slit, black heels, and a matching fascinator.

In the post’s comments, Keoghan expressed his excitement about the Bratz dolls, writing: “Can I have one?”

Bratz has yet to confirm if these dolls are on sale or if they’re going to be. However, Carpenter herself was pretty impressed by the creation. She reshared Bratz’s post on her Instagram Story and wrote, " Can you send these to us fr?” tagging the Wednesday star and Bratz.

Ortega also reshared Carpenter’s post to her Instagram Story, writing: “What is happening…And yes let us know @bratz.”

Keoghan’s sweet comment about Carpenter comes amid rumors that they’re no longer dating. On August 16, DeuxMoi first shared a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) of an anonymous text, which claimed the two actors had broken up.

However, days later, eagle-eyed fans questioned if Keoghan was dispelling that speculation, as he liked a photo on Carpenter’s Instagram about her new album, Short N’ Sweet.

During an interview with The Guardian, published on August 23, Carpenter also raved about working with Keoghan, who starred in her recent music video for her song “Please, Please, Please”.

“[Working with him] was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor!” she said.

Although she wouldn’t publicly address where she and Keoghan stood, she accepted the fact that there will always be speculation about her private life.

“It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born,” she said. “I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like… OK!”

Carpenter, who’s been romantically linked to the Saltburn star since December 2023, has previously addressed their relationship. During an interview with Rolling Stone, published in June, she was asked if Keoghan was her boyfriend, to which she responded: “How do I skirt around this question?”

open image in gallery Carpenter and Ortega react to Bratz dolls based on them ( bratz / Instagram )

While Carpenter acknowledged that she’s keeping details about the romance to herself, she still spoke about some of the joys of dating, which she often discusses in her songs.

“The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do,” she said. “Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in March, Carpenter shared similar sentiments about her love life making headlines, saying she doesn’t pay attention to those rumors.

“I’m not really aware of that until I have someone random that I didn’t tell, ‘Oh, I’m dating this person,’ tell me: ‘Oh, you’re dating this person,’” the Disney Channel alum explained. “It’s a weird thing, and it’s so funny because it might be someone that I talked to three times, and I haven’t even decided if I like them. But it’s like, if you’re two feet away from them, then you are together.”