Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are reportedly no longer together after dating for almost one year.

The “Espresso” singer, 25, and the Saltburn actor, 32, first sparked dating rumors back in December 2023. According to People, a source has recently revealed that they will be taking a break from their relationship.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” the source told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Carpenter and Keoghan for comment.

This isn’t the first time the couple has reportedly broken up. Back in August, DeuxMoi shared a post to X/Twitter of an anonymous message, which claimed the two actors had split. A few days after the DeuxMoi post was shared, fans assumed Keoghan had dispelled the rumors by liking one of Carpenter’s Instagram posts.

The couple’s rumored breakup comes one year after Carpenter and Keoghan sparked dating rumors ( Getty Images )

The couple’s alleged breakup comes shortly after an anonymous message began circulating on X/Twitter that described the relationship between “an A-list singer who’s having her breakout year” and “her foreign boyfriend,” which fans assumed to be Carpenter and Keoghan.

The message claimed that Keoghan had cheated on the “Nonsense” singer with a “blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer.” However, Carpenter and Keoghan have not addressed the anonymous post.

While the couple never formally announced their relationship status, the Irish actor cheered on the “Taste” singer at her Coachella performance earlier this year. Keoghan also played Carpenter’s love interest in her music video for “Please Please Please,” which was released in June.

At the time, the “Juno” singer was asked by Rolling Stone if Keoghan was her boyfriend, to which she replied: “How do I skirt around this question?”

Carpenter explained that despite the pair making multiple appearances together, she prefers to keep her relationships private. However, she did discuss various aspects of dating and how she includes her beau’s in her songs.

“The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do,” she said. “Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

The singer also mentioned Keoghan during an August interview with The Guardian, as she called working with him “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

“I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor,” she added.

Despite once again failing to address the status of their relationship, she did acknowledge that fans will always speculate about who she’s dating.

“It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born,” she said. “I want to be honest — I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like… OK!”