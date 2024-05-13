Sabrina Carpenter rings in 25th birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio meme cake

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated turning 25 with a cake that poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s history of dating younger women.

The singer, who turned 25 on 11 May, took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from her birthday party, during which she wore a satin yellow mini-dress. In the post, she included a snap of herself posing with her large birthday cake, adorned with yellow frosting flowers and gold candles.

The dessert also featured an iconic meme about actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his history of dating women who are 25 or younger. The meme shows a selfie of the actor staring at the camera, with text over it that reads: “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha [sic].” It is not clear exactly where the popular meme originated.

Over the years, DiCaprio has dated multiple women who were in their early twenties. Some of the women he’s been previously linked to when they were 25 or younger include Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen, Kate Moss, Camila Morrone, and Nina Agdal.

In the comments of Caprenter’s recent Instagram post, many fans and famous faces expressed their amusement over her DiCaprio-themed birthday cake.

“The cake lol,” model Emily Ratajkowski wrote, while another added: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s meme on the cake haha.”

A third quipped: “Not the meme of Leonardo DiCaprio on the cake.”

Other fans went on to praise the singer’s outfit for her party, noting that her yellow dress was similar to the iconic gown that Kate Hudson wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

“The dress is giving Andi from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” one wrote, while another commented: “THE YELLOW IS GORG.”

As shown in a video obtained by TMZ, Carpenter’s birthday party featured some of her famous close pals, including her rumoured boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, and rapper Ice Spice. The footage also showcased her blowing out the candles on her cake, before exchanging a sweet kiss with Keoghan.

Last week, the “Espresso” singer and Saltburn star seemingly made their red carpet debut, as they posed together at the 2024 Met Gala. Vogue later shared a video of Carpenter getting ready for the event, which featured a surprise appearance from her rumoured boyfriend. In the video, Keoghan was seen hugging the Disney Channel alum when he entered the room, before later kissing her on the cheek.

While Carpenter hasn’t publicly addressed whether she’s dating Keoghan, there have been multiple reports about pair’s relationship since they were first spotted together in December. In March, fans noticed Keoghan at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore, where Carpenter was the show’s opener. Following her set, the “Nonsense” singer was captured leaving the stage and giving Keoghan a hug.

They also attended the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Party on 10 March, when they took their first public photo together. In the picture, they posed with their hands covering their mouths, while the singer had her arm wrapped over Keoghan’s shoulder. Fans also spotted that he was wearing a friendship bracelet to the event, with a heart-shaped charm and letters that appeared to spell out the singer’s name, “Sabrina”.

However, it’s not necessarily a surprise that Carpenter isn’t publicly addressing the speculation about her love life. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on 27 March, the “Feather” singer said she doesn’t pay attention to rumours about her dating life, which she said can appear before she’s even defined her relationship with the individual she’s romantically linked to.

​​ “I’m not really aware of that until I have someone random that I didn’t tell ‘Oh, I’m dating this person,’ tell me: ‘Oh, you’re dating this person,’” she explained. “It’s a weird thing and it’s so funny because it might be someone that I talked to three times, and I haven’t even decided if I like them. But it’s like, if you’re two feet away from them, then you are together.”